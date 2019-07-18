Man arrested on sex charge after meeting 13-year-old on dating site

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old Jacksonville man is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old Palm Coast girl he met on the dating website Plenty of Fish, according to Flagler County Court Documents.

The suspect is accused of entering the victim's bedroom through her window in January, according to court records.

Court records show he is accused of talking with the victim on Snapchat and Google Hangouts prior to meeting her.

Jeremiah Bo Sirrine was charged with lewd or lascivious battery.

On a different day Sirrine and the victim were caught by the victim's mother.

Court documents show in March the victim gave a statement to investigators about the relationship.

Sirrine was arrested on July 15.

