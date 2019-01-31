Man attacked security guard with machete at Orlando condos, police say

Ricardo Matthews is accused of attacking a security guard with a machete at an Orlando condo complex.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was arrested at an Orlando condominium complex after authorities said he attacked a security guard with a machete.

Officers with the Orlando Police Department were called to the Paramount Condos at 415 E. Pine St. Wednesday around 3:15 a.m. as the alleged attack was taking place.

The victim, who is a security guard, told police another security guard was banging on the front door of the lobby at the complex around 3 a.m. because Ricardo Matthews, 37, was threatening him, according to the arrest report.

Police said the guard opened the door to let his co-worker in, but Matthews was able to make his way inside and began swinging his machete at him.

The victim ran to a nearby bathroom and hid until he saw Matthews leave the building, according to the report. Once Matthews left, the victim ran out into the lobby and tried to lock the doors, but Matthews was able to push his way back in again, police said.

Officers said Matthews continued to attack the victim as the victim tried to hold on to Matthews.

A resident of the building was just arriving home when he saw the chaos and noticed the victim telling him to call 911, the report said.

The resident told police he saw Matthews pull the machete out of a backpack and walk over to lock the doors to the lobby himself. That's when the resident called police, according to the report.

When police got to the lobby, they couldn't get inside because the doors were locked and eventually had to break them.

Officers said they tried to take Matthews into custody, but he refused to follow their commands and was eventually brought to the ground by one of the officer's department issued Taser, the report said.

The security guard was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center to be treated for multiple lacerations he suffered during the attack, according to police.

Matthews was charged with armed burglary of dwelling with a dangerous weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery on a uniformed security officer, false imprisonment and resisting an officer without violence, according to the report.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.