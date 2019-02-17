Man attempting to cross Pine Hills Road struck, killed, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead after he was struck by a car while attempting to cross a road, according to officials from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, 64-year-old Osmond Thomas, was attempting to cross Pine Hills Road near Ellinor Drive just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers said.

Authorities said Thomas was crossing in the road's middle turn lane, about 50 feet north of the intersection, when he was struck by the front of a 2014 Nissan vehicle. The driver of the Nissan had switched from the road's left lane into the turn lane just before the crash, officials said.

According to the crash report, Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges have been filed against the driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

