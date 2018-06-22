ThatPondHadGators: Tavares police poke fun at man accused of trying to drown K-9

TAVARES, Fla. - A man who had open warrants for his arrest hit an officer, fled into a pond after being hit with a Taser, then hid in a pond where he attempted to drown a K-9 that apprehended him, according to the Tavares Police Department.

In a pair of tongue-in-cheek Facebook posts that have been shared hundreds of times, police said that the incident Friday morning began with a call about a suspicious person near Waterman Way.

[RELATED: Florida man gave 10-year-old Xanax to make him 'chill' after sugar rush, police say]

Austin Winters, 22, initially gave authorities a fake name to conceal the fact that he had open warrants on aggravated battery charges, police said.

The department posted shortly after 7 a.m. that Winters fled despite being tasered multiple times then jumped into a pond behind Florida Hospital Waterman. With a search underway, police promised to keep the public updated as the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Eagle One helicopter unit and a K-9 were sent in to assist.

[READ: Suspect flees hospital after receiving treatment for K-9 bite, deputies say]

They ended the post with #DontRun #ItsTooEarly #WeHaventHadOurCoffeeYet.

The update came less than 90 minutes later when Tavares police posted that an arrest had been made in the case.

"Mr. Austin Winters decided it was a good idea to hit our officers, flee from capture, hide in a pond, attempt to drown the K-9 (who subsequently took a bite outta crime), and fight with deputies-all over a warrant. Looks like you’ll have a few more charges Mr. Winters," the post read.

[RELATED: Orlando man attempts to hide from police in lake, tries to drown K-9, police say]

The status update included a series of photos showing Winters soaking wet, covered in pond gunk with his T-shirt ripped nearly to shreds. K-9 Eyk, his handler and another Lake County deputy -- also drenched -- look proud albeit exhausted in the final photos.

Another snarky set of hashtags concluded the post: #FishEmOutFriday #PondScum #EykTookABiteOutOfCrime #WeAreHavingOurCoffeeNow #ThatPondHadGators.

Commenters were quick to chime in on the events, many poking fun at Winters while others applauded authorities for having a sense of humor about the wacky arrest and "killing the hashtag game."

[READ: Tavares Police Department posts pictures of 'pigs in a blanket,' '5-0 the piggy']

"Dummy of the year award goes to this guy," one man wrote.

Social media users showed the most concern for Eyk.

"Poor pup! We are glad he was ok," Tavares police replied to one commenter who condemned Winters for reportedly trying to hurt the animal.

Winters was charged with resisting an officer with violence, five counts of battery on an officer, loitering or prowling and touching or striking a police animal.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.