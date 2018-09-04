News

SWAT standoff ends after man barricades himself in Taft home

Deputies attempted to serve warrant at house on 2nd Street

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

A SWAT standoff is taking place in Taft.

TAFT, Fla. - Deputies say A SWAT standoff has ended at a Taft home, but no other details have been released.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place Tuesday morning in the 200 block of 2nd Street.

Sheriff's officials said deputies were attempting to serve a warrant when the man barricaded himself inside the home.

A woman came out of the house before the man locked himself inside, according to deputies.

The SWAT team was called to the house, but the man refused to come out, deputies said.

It's not known how the standoff ended or if the man was armed.

