SWAT standoff ends after man barricades himself in Taft home

TAFT, Fla. - Deputies say A SWAT standoff has ended at a Taft home, but no other details have been released.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place Tuesday morning in the 200 block of 2nd Street.

Sheriff's officials said deputies were attempting to serve a warrant when the man barricaded himself inside the home.

A woman came out of the house before the man locked himself inside, according to deputies.

The SWAT team was called to the house, but the man refused to come out, deputies said.

It's not known how the standoff ended or if the man was armed.

Orange County Deputies tell us a situation that required SWAT teams to respond to a home is now over. We are waiting for more information from OCSO. #news6 pic.twitter.com/BrRyNLKfSa — Sachelle Saunders (@SachelleOnAir) September 4, 2018

