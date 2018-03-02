Man beat girlfriend for 48 hours, held her inside home, police say

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - A 37-year-old man is facing charges after authorities said he beat his girlfriend for two days before she escaped Thursday night from their home without clothes on, according to the South Daytona Police Department.

Police said they arrived at the couple's home around 10:09 p.m. shortly after neighbors heard the woman screaming for help and notified authorities.

More News Headlines

Authorities said when they approached the man, who looked sweaty and appeared to be out of breath, he showed them a video on his cellphone and told them his girlfriend was "acting crazy" and that she needed to be Baker Acted, according to the police report. Police said the video had no value in the case.

The man also told police he didn't touch the victim.

Officers then went to their neighbor's home, where the victim was found bleeding from her face and hands, police said. Officers said the man also squeezed the woman's finger, which was already infected, and stepped on her feet, which appeared to be red and swollen.

The woman told police that the suspect had been beating her for the last 48 hours and forcing her to stay inside, the report said.

According to the report, the woman said she and the suspect were getting ready for bed when he got mad at her for keeping the light on. The woman said he hit her with a fan and lamp, causing a light bulb to break and give her the cut on her head, police said.

The man told the victim to turn down the air, which is when she ran outside naked, because she "felt that was her only opportunity to get out of the house," the report said.

Neighbors said that when the woman came out screaming for help, they saw the man hit her and try bringing the woman back into the home, according to police.

The man allegedly told one neighbor that if he went to jail because of him, he would "make his life a living hell" and "(expletive) him up," the report said.

Another neighbor eventually came to bring the woman to her home, where the suspect tried following them until the neighbor stopped him from getting into her home, police said.

Officers arrested the man on one count of false imprisonment and one count of domestic battery, according to the report. He is being held in the Volusia County Jail without bail.

The woman was treated for her injuries and given information about domestic violence resources.

Click here to learn how to get help for domestic violence victims.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.