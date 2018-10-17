Man beaten, forced to strip naked after attempt to buy marijuana on Merritt Island

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A pair of robbers left a man naked outside a Merritt Island home Monday morning, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

News 6 partner Florida Today reports that both suspects have been apprehended. One of them was a 17-year-old boy, according to Sheriff's spokesman Tod Goodyear.

The man who filed the report with deputies said he tried to buy $20 worth of marijuana from the teen. They agreed to meet in front of a vacant home in the 1100 block of Ogden Street about 3:30 a.m. Monday.

He told deputies he had expected the transaction to involve him passing the $20 bill to the teen in exchange for the marijuana. Instead, the 17-year-old reached into his car and forced it into park. The other assailant, identified as 20-year-old Issiah Eugene Bryant, pulled the driver out from the passenger side door, according to a warrant affidavit.

Bryant and the teen kicked and punched the man repeatedly, then ordered him to take his clothes off, the affidavit states. The pair grabbed the naked man's iPhone and recorded him on the device's camera, sheriff's officials said.

The suspects took the phone, the man's jewelry, Gucci sandals and $80 in cash and fled, the warrant states.

Deputies caught Bryant, of the 1100 block of Jordan Road, Merritt Island, on Monday night and charged him with burglary, robbery and kidnapping. He remained at the Brevard County Jail on Wednesday without bail.

The teen was also apprehended and was being held at a juvenile detention center, Goodyear said.

The man who was robbed told deputies he had known both his attackers for a decade.

