Man bitten by shark at New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Another person was bitten by a shark this weekend at New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

Authorities said a 68-year-old man from Nashville, Tennessee was standing in knee-deep water at New Smyrna Beach on Sunday around 3 p.m. when he was bitten by the shark.

He suffered minor lacerations to his right foot, according to authorities, but refused to be transported to the hospital and left the beach with his foot bandaged.

Besides the shark bite, Volusia County Beach Safety said lifeguards pulled 16 people from the ocean Sunday without incident.

