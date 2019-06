VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An 18-year-old man was bitten on the foot by a shark at the New Smyrna Beach Inlet on Sunday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

The man, from Merrit Island, was bitten while suffering, authorities said. He suffered minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital, authorities said.

