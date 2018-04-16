Man who thought he was being chased breaks into home, Marion deputies say

OCALA, Fla. - A man who thought he was being chased Monday morning broke into an Ocala home and began arming himself with kitchen knives as the residents slept inside, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a woman who lives in the home on SW 32nd Court grabbed her gun when she heard noises coming from the living room around 2 a.m. The woman woke to find Erick Russell Miller, 31, in her living room, according to a news release.

Authorities said Miller ran from the home when the victim pointed her gun at him. Kitchen knives were found scattered through the residence and a stack of change was found on the front patio, according to deputies.

As investigators were speaking to the victims, neighbors approached and said there was a suspicious man nearby. Deputies said they went to that location and found Miller armed with two knives.

He told authorities that he broke into the home because he thought people were chasing him and he left the change on the patio because he thought the coins were making too much noise, the report said.

"Once he broke into the home, Miller said he drank a bottle of water, gathered weapons to protect himself with and removed all the night lights from the power outlets in order to hide from 'the people who were chasing him,'" deputies said in a news release.

Miller was unable to describe the people he claimed were chasing him.

Miller was arrested on a charge of armed burglary of dwelling.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.