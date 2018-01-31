Man breaks in to try to rape woman he met in downtown Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is accused of breaking into a home and trying to rape a woman he met while clubbing in downtown Orlando, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The victim and her friend were bar-hopping early the morning of Dec. 17 when they met a man named Peter Ahmed Conteh at one of the clubs, according to the report. The victim told police it was her first time meeting Conteh, and he seemed "very weird."

At the end of the night, the victim's friend and Conteh got into the victim's car, and they drove to the residence where the victim was staying, according to documents.

Police said the victim went inside and Conteh and the victim's friend called a cab, which took the woman to the area of Pine Hills and Silver Star roads and Conteh was dropped off near Silver Star and Radio Whoo roads at 4:43 a.m.

Conteh called the cab driver back and asked him to take him, as a freelance ride, to the home where the victim staying, documents say. Police said Conteh arrived at 5:19 a.m.

The victim said she had fallen asleep on the couch and awoke to someone, later identified as Conteh, touching her inappropriately. She said she was dazed and it was dark but when she realized what was happened she pushed the man away from her and yelled at him, police said.

Conteh grabbed the victim's neck and covered her face and mouth in an attempt to suffocate her, according to the affidavit.

The victim bit the attacker's hand and was eventually able to push Conteh out of the residence, officials said.

She was unable to call 911 right away because her cellphone wasn't working properly, so she reported the crime later that afternoon.

Police said evidence from the scene showed that Conteh broke a window to enter a neighbor's cottage apartment, stole a butter knife from that apartment then exited through the front door and used the butter knife to pick the lock to the home where the victim was sleeping.

Surveillance video from inside was able to help police identify Conteh, who the victim only knew as Peter, as the man responsible for the attack, according to the report.

"It's terrifying just hearing those details," said Julie Kalt, who lives nearby. "I feel so bad for the victim. It just underscored that you really can't trust anyone. As fun as it is to meet people and go out, you just never know who you are dealing with."

Conteh, 30, was arrested Thursday on charges of attempted sexual battery with a weapon or force, burglary of a dwelling, armed burglary, false imprisonment and burglary.

Police said Conteh is in the country illegally from Sierra Leone, Africa.

At a court appearance, a judge denied Conteh bond on two charges and said that even if Conteh was granted bond, he wouldn't be able to get out of jail until his immigration hold is cleared.

