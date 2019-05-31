Man burglarized vehicles to pay for drug habit, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A man burglarized vehicles in multiple neighborhoods this month in order to get cash and other items he could sell to pay for his heroin habit, according to the Ormond Beach Police Department.

Police said Jeremy McDade, 37, would park his girlfriend's Honda Civic nearby and then ride his skateboard around neighborhoods in Ormond Beach, looking for unlocked vehicles to burglarize. Chelsea Place, Hidden Hills, Kings Crossing and Tymber Creek were some of the areas targeted, the report said.

McDade is accused of stealing bank cards, cash, gift cards, coolers, sunglasses, guns, phone charging cords and more.

Video surveillance helped police identify McDade as a suspect, according to the affidavit.

He was located Tuesday at a motel and admitted to having burglarized multiple vehicles to support his drug habit, the report said.

Police said McDade couldn't remember which neighborhoods he targeted because he was high on heroin when he committed the burglaries.

He was arrested on 22 charges, including burglary, grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

