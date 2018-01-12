Man calls 911 after being shot in Altamonte Springs, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A man called 911 after he was shot in Altamonte Springs late Thursday night, police said.

The shooting was reported at 10 p.m. near North Maitland Avenue and Oranole Road.

According to police, officers found the man lying outside his car.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the man gave officers information about the shooter, but police have not released any details.

It's not known what led to the shooting.

Neighbors described the area as quiet with several churches nearby.

It's not known what led to the shooting.





