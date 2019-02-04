News

Man, car sought in Orange County road rage stabbing

Deputies seek to identify man

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

Deputies try to ID a man wanted in connection with a road rage stabbing incident.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County sheriff's deputies are trying to identify a man wanted in connection with a road rage stabbing that took place Saturday.

Deputies said the incident happened at 7000 E. Colonial Drive.

More News Headlines

Sheriff's officials said they were called to the area after a road rage incident led to an argument that ended with a stabbing.

"The suspect and another person fled in blue, four-door possible Mitsubishi Lancer hatchback," deputies tweeted.

[RELATED: Tips for keeping your cool during road rage]

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.