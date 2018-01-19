Man carjacked at Top Golf near Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was carjacked early Friday at Top Golf in the Orlando-area tourist district, deputies said.

The carjacking was reported around 2 a.m. at 9295 Universal Blvd.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the man was in his car in the parking lot of Top Golf when someone opened his door, forced him out and stole his vehicle.

The victim sustained minor injuries, deputies said.

"The facts and circumstances leading up to the carjacking are under investigation at this time," the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Details about the car and culprit have not been released.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-254-7000 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.