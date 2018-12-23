Man carjacks woman, 52, after offering to help her, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 52-year-old woman was unloading items from her car at 7486 Beacon Hill Loop when she was carjacked Sunday afternoon, deputies said.

Orange County Sheriff's Office officials said a man, approximately 20 years old, approached the woman just after 3 p.m. and offered to help her.

Deputies said the two then got into a physical altercation and the man stole the woman’s keys and left in her car.

The woman was not injured, deputies said.

