Man caught after hit-and-run crash, Rockledge police say

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Rockledge on Thursday March 28, 2019. (Image: James Sparvero/WKMG)

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Authorities in Brevard County have made an arrest Thursday morning in connection with a hit-and-run crash in a Rockledge neighborhood.

News 6 partner Florida Today reports Rockledge police activity began shortly after 8 a.m. with officers stationed in and around Jamestown Drive, located just east of Fiske Boulevard and near Levitt Parkway.

Authorities said the suspect ran over a plumbing company employee on Jamestown Drive and then fled the scene.The victim was pinned between two vehicles and suffered serious injuries, police said.

Authorities say the victim was airlifted to the hospital after the crash.

BREAKING: Authorities in Rockledge arrest hit-and-run suspect they say ran over a plumbing company employee, pinned man in-between the two vehicles and then ran away from Jamestown Drive. Police have not identified suspect, say victim’s injuries are serious @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/URy0PO0GzT — James Sparvero (@News6James) March 28, 2019

Rockledge police confirmed to News 6 a man was arrested after a search of the area. The Brevard County helicopter and police dogs assisted with searching nearby wooded areas, reports Florida Today.

It's unclear what charges the unidentified suspect will face.

Check back to Clickorlando.com and watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.