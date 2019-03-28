News

Man caught after hit-and-run crash, Rockledge police say

Suspect pined victim between 2 vehicles, fled, authorities say

By ClickOrlando.com staff

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Rockledge on Thursday March 28, 2019. (Image: James Sparvero/WKMG)

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Authorities in Brevard County have made an arrest Thursday morning in connection with a hit-and-run crash in a Rockledge neighborhood.

News 6 partner Florida Today reports Rockledge police activity began shortly after 8 a.m. with officers stationed in and around Jamestown Drive, located just east of Fiske Boulevard and near Levitt Parkway. 

Authorities said the suspect ran over a plumbing company employee on Jamestown Drive and then fled the scene.The victim was pinned between two vehicles and suffered serious injuries, police said.

Authorities say the victim was airlifted to the hospital after the crash.

Rockledge police confirmed to News 6 a man was arrested after a search of the area. The Brevard County helicopter and police dogs assisted with searching nearby wooded areas, reports Florida Today.

It's unclear what charges the unidentified suspect will face.

