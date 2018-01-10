Man caught peeping inside ex-roommates' window, deputies say

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A man was caught peeping through his former roommates' window as they slept, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

The victims, a married couple, were in bed around 6 a.m. Tuesday when they heard a loud thump outside their bedroom and saw their former roommate, Eddie Savinon, on the roof looking into the window, the report said.

Savinon ran across the roof to the back of the condo after the couple saw him, according to the affidavit.

He was arrested less than an hour later at his mother's house, records show.

Deputies said the woman reported an incident in November in which she said Savinon peered through her window twice in the same morning.

Savinon was charged with stalking and loitering.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.