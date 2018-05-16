Man caught peeping into window in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. - Clermont Police released surveillance images on Tuesday, showing a mystery man detectives want to speak with.

Police said just before midnight on April 20, a man was seen looking through a back sliding glass door of a house on the 900 block of Timberview Road in Clermont.

Investigator said at this point it's unclear what his intentions were.

"It scares me because I live on the same street. I have children and I mean if that happens to us, I would be very scared," said resident Patricia Collier. "It makes you wonder, I mean what the intentions were because we don't know. What would he be doing trying to look inside of the house after midnight."

Detectives said there were no sign of forced entry to the home.

Residents told News 6 that the subdivision is new, and with several homes still being completed, they've noticed several unwanted visitors stealing construction equipment and appliances inside unoccupied homes.

"When guys walk down and look in your house, there are two things there," said neighbor Marvin Young. "They are looking to see what's in there, or who is in there by themselves."

Clermont police are not calling the man a suspect at this time and instead said they want to speak with him.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.