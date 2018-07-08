Man caught trying to sell stolen paddleboards valued at $6,000, Melbourne police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Melbourne man was arrested after he was caught trying to sell two stolen standup paddleboards valued at $6,000 Sunday, police said.

Melbourne Police Department officials said the victims reported the theft of their boards after they returned to their vehicle to find they’d been cut out of the straps they were locked into.

One of the victims notified a friend at Paddleboard House in Indialantic to keep an eye out for the boards, as well as calling Melbourne police to report the theft.

A short time later, as officers were at the scene of the theft in the 800 block of East New Haven Avenue, Justin D. Bye, 27, went into the Paddleboard House in Indialantic and attempted to sell the boards, police said.

The friend who was contacted earlier called Indialantic police, who got to the store and detained Bye.

Police said during the investigation probable cause was found for the arrest of Bye.

He is charged with grand theft, dealing in stolen property, criminal mischief and providing a false statement to law enforcement in Melbourne, as well as drug possession charges in Indialantic.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.