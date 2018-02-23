Man charged after attempting to hit deputy, leading pursuit, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man has been charged after attempting to hit a deputy and leading authorities on a pursuit, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a traffic stop was initiated around 6 p.m. Thursday on a blue Ford Mustang that was wanted in other crimes.

The 23-year-old man initially stopped, but as the deputy approached on foot, the man accelerated, trying to hit the deputy, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A vehicle pursuit began. Deputies said the man went south on Pine Hills Road, east on State Road 408 and south on Orange Blossom Trail, where he was involved in an accident near the intersection of SR 408 and Orange Blossom Trail.

The man ran on foot and was caught after a foot pursuit, deputies said. A large amount of stolen property was recovered from the vehicle.

Deputies said the man, identified as Demarcus Mason, was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of an accident.

The civilian driver, deputies and the suspect were not injured, deputies said.

