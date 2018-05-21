Man charged for posing as real estate agent, stealing from victims

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - David Jolly was arrested and charged on Thursday after he was caught posing as a real estate agent and telling victims he'd help them sell their timeshares, according to authorities.

Jolly contracted 16 victims by asking them to send advance fees to pay for the closing costs of the "sale" of their timeshares. The victims never received any service for their payments because the buyers were not real, according to authorities.

According to court records, Jolly was charged with scheme to defraud greater than $50,000 and second-degree theft, $20,000 or more.

Jolly posed as a fake real estate agent between August 2015 and January 2016.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.