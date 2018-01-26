Man charged in July Seabreeze Bridge fatal crash

Christopher Alan Whealen, 28, is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man who police say hit and killed a cyclist last July and left the scene was arrested on a warrant Friday, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said 24-year-old Justin Gary was hit on the Seabreeze Bridge on July 29, 2017, while riding his motorized bicycle.

Witnesses told police that a truck struck Gary, heavily damaging the bicycle. Police said witnesses also stated that Gary was dragged by the truck, then was thrown from it.

Gary landed about 50 feet away from his bicycle, police said.

Police later identified the driver of the pickup truck as Christopher Alan Whealen, 28. In July, police said that charges against Whealen were pending.

Whealen turned himself in Friday morning on charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident. He was booked into the Volusia County Jail and held on $50,000 bail.

