Man charged with manslaughter in connection with woman's post-sex death

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Cocoa man is facing a manslaughter charge after a woman he did drugs with became incoherent while they were engaged in sexual activity and later died, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Jacob Hall, 21, was recently arrested on a warrant in connection with the death of 22-year-old Michelle Turner on Feb. 4.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Chelsie Avenue in Cocoa because Turner was unresponsive. She later died and the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

An autopsy report listed Turner's cause of death as manual strangulation with blunt force head trauma. A medical examiner noted that she suffered bruises and scratches on her head and she had fingertip contusions on her neck and chin.

Turner and Hall met, did drugs together and then went to the home on Chelsie Avenue to engage in sexual activity, according to a news release.

Deputies said Turner became incoherent during the sexual activity and her condition worsened throughout the evening.

Hall did not seek medical assistance until Turner had become completely unresponsive, the report said. Turner died at the Cocoa home, deputies said.

Turner was suffering from an episode of diabetic ketoacidosis before her death and she had cocaine and amphetamines in her system, the autopsy report said.

Diabetic ketoacidosis​​​​​​​ is a complication of diabetes that occurs when the body does not produce enough insulin, according to the Mayo Clinic. Symptoms include confusion, vomiting, weakness and shortness of breath.

Hall was arrested Friday on a manslaughter charge. He's being held at the Brevard County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Agent Wendy Wheeler, of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.