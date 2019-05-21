Man claims he grabbed girl's butt at Universal theater to break his fall, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man accused of inappropriately touching a girl at Universal CityWalk theater claimed he only grabbed the girl to keep himself from falling, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The girl, who is older than 12 but younger than 16, told police that she and her sister were at Universal Cinemark walking from the restroom back to the location where the rest of her family was when a man grabbed her butt, the report said.

Police said the girl could tell that the grab was intentional.

The man, identified as Melvin Duval, said he was walking behind the girl when he almost fell, so he grabbed her butt to avoid fall, according to documents.

Duval was arrested May 6 on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation and battery.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.