Man crashes into Winter Park home, threatens to shoot officer, police say

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A man crashed a truck into a Central Florida house, claimed to be an FBI agent and threatened to shoot an officer, police said.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that police were called to the home Sunday and found the driver, Scott Andrew Ecklund, 32, standing outside the vehicle "taking a fighting stance."

Officers ordered Ecklund to get on the ground, but he refused and threatened to kill Officer Joshua Larson, police said The standoff ended when Ecklund tripped and fell.

According to a police report, Ecklund said he'd crashed into the house because a sex offender lived there. A Florida Department of Law Enforcement database didn't show any sex offenders living at the house.

Ecklund was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and other offenses. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

