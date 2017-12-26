Man crossing street in Osceola County hit, killed by car, FHP says

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 97-year-old Kissimmee man got out of his car and was trying to cross the street when he was hit and killed by a car, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said Monday.

The man’s name has not been released. He was taken to a hospital after he was struck, but did not survive his injuries.

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. at Donegan and Michigan avenues in Osceola County.

The woman who hit the pedestrian, a 52-year-old Kissimmee resident, wasn’t hurt. She was driving a 2004 BMW at the time, troopers said.

The woman had been traveling east on Donegan Avenue while the man walking was driving west on Donegan Avenue.

Somehow, the man’s car became disabled, so he got out of the vehicle and tried to walk from the north to the south side of the street, troopers said.

The BMW driver was unable to avoid the man as he walked in front of her car, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.