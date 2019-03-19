Man crushed to death by car after jack collapses, Orange County deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A death investigation is underway Tuesday after a vehicle fell on a man at a home in Orange County, officials said.

Orange County deputies said the man was working on the vehicle at a home on Fort Christmas Road when the jack he was using to hold it failed and the vehicle crushed him.

The man's name has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

