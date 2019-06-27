Man cut as 2 groups fight in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was cut during a fight early Tuesday in Orlando, police said.

The fight was reported around 1:15 a.m. at the intersection at Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard.

According to Orlando police, officers were called to a fight involving several people. Police said one group left the area, and the other refused to cooperate with officers.

About 10 minutes later, police were called to Rosalind Avenue because a person was bleeding. The man was found with a laceration on his forearm and a wound to his chest, police said.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical in stable condition.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.