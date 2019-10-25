Man dead after a fatal crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - The Ocala Police Department said one person is dead after a fatal crash in the area of Pine Avenue on SE 17th Street around 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the preliminary investigation shows a white four-door sedan entered the southbound lanes after leaving a gas station.

Investigators said the sedan veered into the inside lane where a motorcyclist traveling on the inside lane hit the left front fender of the sedan.

Officers said the man driving the sedan and the man driving the motorcycle were transported to area hospitals.

Authorities said the motorcyclist died at the hospital.

No charges or citations have been released at this time.

The names of the drivers have not been released.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.



