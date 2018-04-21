Man dead after Marion County crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 12:25 p.m. on County Road 316.

Troopers said a silver Chevrolet Camaro was heading east on CR-316 at a high rate of speed in the posted 55 mph zone.

The driver of the Camaro lost control of the vehicle, causing the Camaro to veer left, traveling northeast off the roadway while rotating counter-clockwise, troopers said.

The Camaro continued on this travel path across the westbound lane of CR-316 and onto the north shoulder. Troopers said the right side of Camaro then collided with a large tree.

The Camaro was separated into two different sections, causing the vehicle's front end to come to final rest on the north side of the tree, troopers said. The Camaro's middle and rear end rotated counter-clockwise before coming to final rest facing south on the north shoulder of the roadway.

Troopers said the man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

