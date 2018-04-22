Man dead after shooting at Deltona home, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - A man is dead after a shooting at a Deltona home Saturday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting at a home in the 2600 block of Corrigan Drive that happened before 8 p.m.

Deputies said a 26-year-old male resident was reportedly inspecting a small handgun at home when he suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The man died shortly afterwards at the scene, deputies said.

Three friends of the victim were present in the home when the shooting occurred, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives were interviewing witnesses. They said the incident appears to be an accidental, self-inflicted shooting.

