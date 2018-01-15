Man dead, another man hospitalized after shooting at Orlando park, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police found one man dead and another with a gunshot wound to his leg just after 4 p.m. Sunday at Lake Lorna Doone Park near Camping World Stadium.

Officers responded to the park at 1519 West Church St.

Police are not yet releasing many details about the shooting, but people who know the men believe the two were fighting, possibly over a woman.

One man, according to witnesses, told the other to leave the park. When he didn't, the aggressor got out his gun and a chase between the two ensued.

Witnesses went on to say the aggressor shot the man in the leg, so that man got out his own gun and fired back.

"I just hate that it happened in the park," said a man who knows both men. "Grown-people things shouldn't happen in the park. It should happen grown-people establishments -- it shouldn't have happened at all."

Police plan to release more details in the coming days. The wounded man is now at a hospital recovering.

There are no outstanding suspects, according to police.

