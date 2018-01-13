Man dead, another man injured in Lake County crash, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead and another man was hurt in a crash Friday afternoon in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at County Road 42 and Third Street.

Troopers said a Dodge van was heading west on County Road 42 as a Jeep SUV headed east on the roadway.

The van attempted to make a left turn to travel onto Third Street and turned into the direct path of the SUV, troopers said. The front of the SUV struck the right side of the van.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead. According to the FHP's report, he was not wearing a seat belt at the time. Troopers said the driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.