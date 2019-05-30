Man dead, woman hurt in Sanford shooting

SANFORD, Fla. - A man shot and killed himself after shooting his ex-girlfriend early Thursday in Sanford, police said.

The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. on West 11th Street.

According to Sanford police, a man showed up at his ex-girlfriend's home and an argument ensued. The man opened fire, and the woman was injured, although police have not said if she was shot.

The man then shot himself and died at a hospital, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Four children, including an infant, were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not harmed, police said. Seminole County Child Protective Services later took the children into protective custody.

No other details have been released.



