Man dies after altercation with other inmates at Sumter penitentiary

COLEMAN, Fla. - The U.S. Department of Justice said a 39-year-old inmate died at a hospital after an altercation with other inmates at the United States Penitentiary in Coleman around 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said staff immediately secured the area once the altercation started.

Several inmates were treated at the institution for minor injuries, according to the department of justice.

Five inmates were rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to investigators.

Officers said Troi Venable was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Venable has been in custody at the penitentiary since Dec. 19, 2017 after he was sentenced for assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the department of justice.

Staff members were not injured in the altercation and the public was never in danger during the altercation, according to investigators.

At this time inmate visitation has been temporarily suspended, visitors can check this link for updates on visitation.

