Man dies after attack on OBT, $5,000 reward offered for information

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 46-year-old man who arrived at an Orlando hospital emergency room two weeks ago has died from injuries he suffered during an attack, officials said.

Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are seeking information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for fatally injuring Hector Rafael Ortiz.

Ortiz arrived at the Orlando Regional Medical Center on Jan. 16 after midnight. Deputies said Ortiz told them he was attacked in a wooded area near South Orange Blossom Trail and West Oak Ridge Road.

Ortiz died of his injuries on Wednesday. Detectives have classified his death as a homicide.

The motive for the attack is unknown, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS or visiting crimeline.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still receive the $5,000 reward offered for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.