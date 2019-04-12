Man dies after being Tased by police in Ocoee

OCOEE, Fla. - A man died after being shocked with a Taser by police late Thursday during a domestic violence incident in Ocoee, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Officials said Ocoee and Windermere police were called to a home on Calliope Street in the Windsor Landings subdivision around 11:15 p.m. about a domestic disturbance.

Ocoee police said the incident escalated and officers used force, including Tasers, to take Jean Samuel Celestin, 33, into custody. Police said Celestin's condition became serious and officers performed life-saving procedures on him.

FDLE Special Agent Supervisor Andrew Watts said Celestin, the son of one of the victims at the home, died after he was taken to Health Central.

The medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

No shots were fired during the incident, officials said.

An officer suffered minor injuries during the incident, Watts said.

The FDLE will investigate the use of force at the request of police.

No other details have been released.

