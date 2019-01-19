Bunnell man dies after crashing into tree in Seville

SEVILLE, Fla. - An crash early Saturday morning has left one man dead, according to officials from the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the crash report, a 32-year-old Ricky Harrison, from Bunnell, was traveling east on U.S. 17 near Mew Road in Seville.

The report states that just before 5 a.m.,Harrison crashed into a tree on the side of the road.He was taken to AdventHealth DeLand hospital, where he later died.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

