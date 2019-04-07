Man dies after crashing into tree in Sumter County, troopers say

BUSHNELL, Fla. - A man died on County Road 575 in Sumter County on Saturday after crashing into a traffic sign and a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was identified by authorities as 71-year-old Donald Victor.

Troopers said Victor was driving a 1988 Dodge Dakota toward a curve at the intersection of Southwest 70th Road around 5 p.m. when he lost control of the truck for unknown reasons.

He then drove onto the shoulder, eventually hitting a road sign then crashing into a tree, the report said. According to troopers, he was not wearing a seat belt.

Victor was taken to a hospital but later died, according to authorities.

