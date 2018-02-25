Man dies after falling out of crashed RV in Sumter County, FHP says

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A man was killed falling out of an RV that slammed into a guardrail early Sunday, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Joseph Rapoza, 31, was driving an RV south on Interstate 75 near the 325 milepost when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a guardrail.

Troopers said the left side of the RV collapsed and Keith Hertik, 52, who was behind Rapoza, fell out of the vehicle.

Highway Patrol officials said Hertik was taken to Ocala Regional Hospital, where he died of his injuries suffered in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.