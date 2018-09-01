Man dies after jumping into retention pond to avoid arrest, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man has died after he jumped into a retention pond Saturday morning, according to officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the man was carrying felony narcotics.

The deceased man has been identified as Corey Anderson, 49. Deputies said they encountered him at 3:14 a.m. near the intersection of Golf Club Parkway and Greenview Circle in Orlando.

According to a news release, when the narcotics were discovered on Anderson's person, he fled from authorities. The release states that deputies chased him on foot until he jumped into the pond.

Authorities said they tried to save Anderson but were unable to do so. Orange County Fire Rescue recovered his body.

