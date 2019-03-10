Man dies after reckless driver hits his motorcycle on I-95

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Charges are pending against a driver who struck a motorcyclist from behind on I-95 Sunday monring in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said that 21-year-old Anthony Keyes-Walls was driving southbound on I-95 when he struck the back of 64-year-old Ralph Napoli's motorcycle, which sent Napoli off the road and into a tree. Napoli's motorcycle briefly caught fire and he died from the crash, according to troopers.

Authorities said witnesses told them that Keyes-Walls was speeding and driving recklessly.

This is an ongoing investigation.

