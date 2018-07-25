Man dies after tree falls on him in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A Central Florida man who was injured when a tree fell on him during a thunderstorm has died, officials said.

Benjamin Allen, 56, died Monday, according to police.

Allen and another person were unloading furniture outside an Ormond Beach home Sunday when the large tree fell.

Allen suffered critical injuries and was taken to a Daytona Beach hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said the other person suffered minor injuries.

