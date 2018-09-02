Man dies from gunshot wound after seeking help at Sorrento home, deputies say

SORRENTO, Fla. - A man died while lying on the front porch of a home in Sorrento, according to officials from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies have not released the 52-year-old man's name. They said he was found on a porch of a home on the 30000 block of Carroll Avenue on Friday, around 11:15 p.m. The man had been shot and was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead after being transported to Waterman Hospital, authorities said.

Deputies said the residents of the home do not have any involvement with the incident. They believe the victim chose a random house to ask for help.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

