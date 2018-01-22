Man dies in crash after striking young boy on bike in Osceola County, FHP says

A man is dead after striking a boy on a bike and then a tree with his vehicle at Roble and Naranja roads, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver, only identified as a 63-year-old man from Kissimmee struck a 12-year-old boy on a bike at the intersection of Roble Drive and Siesta Lane and left the scene.

However, a witness confronted the man to return to the scene.

Troopers said the man took off and crashed into a tree. He was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

FHP officials said the boy was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

