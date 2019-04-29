Man dies in crash with semitruck on US 192, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 72-year-old man was killed Monday morninh when a semitruck crashed into the back of his car on U.S. 192 in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. near Crabgrass Road.

Troopers said the semitruck was traveling eastbound on U.S. 192 in the right through lane and for an unknown reason, a Kia Optima was stopped in the same lane.

The semitruck driver was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting the back of the Kia Optima, according to the report.

Troopers said the Daytona Beach man in the Kia was not wearing a seat belt. He died at the scene of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

