Man dies in fiery Osceola County crash, FHP says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fiery fatal crash that took place early Saturday in Osceola County, officials said.
Troopers said a man veered off the road around 2:30 a.m. while driving his Nissan south on Ham Brown Road near Reaves Road.
The man died after his vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames, according to the crash report.
Troopers said the medical examiner was not immediately able to identify the man.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.
