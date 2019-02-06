Man dies in mobile home that had high level of carbon monoxide

One man died and two others were taken to the hospital after the Orange County Fire Rescue Department said a high level of carbon monoxide was detected inside a mobile home.

It's unclear whether carbon monoxide was the cause of death.

At 4:30 p.m. one man was found unresponsive, and then later, two more people were taken to a hospital after complaining of headaches, authorities said.

The two hospitalized are in good condition, authorities said.

An investigation is still ongoing as to why there were high levels of carbon monoxide in the house.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.