Man dies after being ejected in Christmas Day crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man died a day after being involved in a crash Christmas morning at Curry Ford Road and Bumby Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Matthew Hartmann, 42, was driving a Ford pickup truck around 1:30 a.m. south on Curry Ford Road when he ran a red light at Bumby Avenue.

Hartmann crashed into a Buick with three people inside, including a 2-year-old girl, according to the report.

Hartmann was ejected when his truck overturned several times. Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The impact of the crash caused the Buick to hit a concrete light pole. Both vehicles came to rest in a 7-Eleven parking lot.

The 26-year-old driver of the Buick suffered minor injuries, the 26-year-old passenger was seriously injured and the 2-year-old girl in the back seat suffered minor injuries, the report said.

Hartmann was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died Tuesday afternoon.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.